‘You are joking’: Moment EastEnders actor finds out role for shock Christmas plot

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

Watch the moment EastEnders star Kellie Bright discovered her role in the soap’s shock Christmas Day plotline.

In the closing moments of the explosive episode which aired on 25 December 2023, character Keanu Taylor is murdered in the Queen Vic pub.

The shocking scene was teased in a surprise flashforward episode which aired back in February, leading to months of speculation about what would unfold.

“You are joking?” Bright responded, when told her character Linda Carter was to be the Christmas killer in a BBC Three special.

“Why have you done this to me?”