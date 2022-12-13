EastEnders: June Brown’s real-life children appear in Dot Cotton’s funeral scene

June Brown’s real-life children were among the mourners in attendance at Dot Cotton’s funeral on EastEnders.

This farewell scene from the tribute episode shows three of Ms Brown’s children in the pews of the church as Dot was laid to rest.

The actor, who died aged 95 in April, portrayed the character for 31 years and was one of the most iconic figures on the soap.

Other unexpected appearances in the episode included a return by a former Albert Square resident to pay his respects.

