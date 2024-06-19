Ed Balls shocked Susanna Reid on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain (19 June) as he killed a fly with his bare hands.

The duo were introducing a news story about Love Island star Jack Fowler suffering an allergic reaction on flight, when Reid started complaining about a fly in the studio.

With one swift movement, Balls flattened the insect as it landed on the table, before covering it with a piece of paper.

His impressive reflexes drew a scream from Reid.

“I’ll tell you what, you’ve got good aim... all while reporting on a breaking news story,” she said.