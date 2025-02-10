Watch: Ed Sheeran’s surprise street performance stopped by police

Ed Sheeran's surprise street performance in India was stopped by police.

Footage showed "Shape Of You" singer, 33, playing his guitar and singing on Church Street in Bengaluru when a police officer stopped him and unplugged his mic.

Sheeran insisted he had permission to busk, stating in an Instagram story: "Us playing in that exact spot was planned out before. It wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though. See you at the show tonight.”

Sheeran played two dates at the city's NICE Grounds venue on Saturday and Sunday (8 and 9 February).

He began his career busking and playing small local venues before going on to become a multi-award-winning global star.