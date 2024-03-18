Watch: Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi for first time during Mumbai concert

Ed Sheeran delighted fans in India as he sang in Punjabi for the first time during his show in Mumbai on Saturday, 16 March.

The "Shape of You" star invited Diljit Dosanjh on stage to perform the Indian singer's "Lover" as a duo.

Fans went wild over the collaboration and praised Sheeran's "perfect" Punjabi, with one declaring: "I think I have seen history in the making."

In a social media post, Sheeran said: "Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come.”