Ed Sheeran dishes up pies to fans at Ipswich Town match after becoming stakeholder

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Ipswich Town’s first Premier League game in 22 years today (17 August), and even helped hand out a few special Tingly Ted’s pies to fans.

The singer got behind the counter of a food stand to help launch the collaboration between his sauce brand and Pieminister, even autographing some in hot sauce.

Sheeran recently announced he’s become a minority stakeholder in the club, and is looking forward to “watching world-class football every week.”