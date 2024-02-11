‘Nervous’ Ed Sheeran prays as he gets big traditional Thai tattoo on his leg

A ‘nervous’ Ed Sheeran prayed as he got a traditional Thai tattoo on his leg.

The singer shared a video of himself getting a traditional Sak Yant tattoo while on tour in Thailand.

In the video, posted to Instagram on Sunday (11 February), a tattooist explains the meaning of the tattoo, saying: “The piece goes to eight directions, so protecting you from all sides, and you’re in the middle of calm.”

The singer admits “I’m kind of nervous” as the tattoo is inked onto his leg.

He adds: “It is not pleasant, I wouldn’t want it done all day.”

When finished, he is impressed with the result.