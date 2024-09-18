Ed Sheeran serenades passing jogger while filming music video on canal boat

Ed Sheeran has gone viral once again after sharing a video of himself serenading a runner along a canal in London.

The Shape of You singer can be seen cruising along the canal when he starts to serenade a fan, who is obliviously jogging along the embankment at the same time.

The 33-year-old shared a video of the moment on his Instagram page on Tuesday (17 September).

He captioned the video: “Was filming a video on the canal today, played a request. If anyone knows the runner lemme know so we can have their POV video for the lols”.