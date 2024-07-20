Ed Sheeran reveals Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tattoo to surprised Will Smith

Ed Sheeran revealed his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tattoo to a surprised Will Smith.

The singer showed off the tattoo, on the underneath of his arm, which is in the style of the Fresh Prince logo.

In a video, shared on Smith’s Instagram page on Friday (19 July), Sheeran told Smith: “My first ever Philly gig I got that.”

Smith replies: “That is fantastic, that is crazy.”

The two stars also attended an Andrea Bocelli concert and got some lessons on the flute from the singer himself.