Ed Sheeran reveals Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tattoo to surprised Will Smith
Ed Sheeran revealed his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tattoo to a surprised Will Smith.
The singer showed off the tattoo, on the underneath of his arm, which is in the style of the Fresh Prince logo.
In a video, shared on Smith’s Instagram page on Friday (19 July), Sheeran told Smith: “My first ever Philly gig I got that.”
Smith replies: “That is fantastic, that is crazy.”
The two stars also attended an Andrea Bocelli concert and got some lessons on the flute from the singer himself.
