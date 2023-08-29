Singer Eddy Grant has revealed he took Donald Trump to cover “over a lack of respect” after the former president used his song Electric Avenue in his 2020 presidential campaign.

Grant confirmed Trump had used his song without even asking for permission.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Grant said: “I took him to court because of the lack of respect.”

Richard Madely confirmed: “That’s because he just took it (the song) and didn’t ask you.”

Grant said: “He was doing that to a lot of other artists. They don’t have that control over their copyright like I have over mine.”