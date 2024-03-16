Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ekin-Su Culculoglu clashed with presenter AJ Odudu and guest panellist Layton Williams during a heated interview following her eviction.

The former Love Island star, who was evicted from the show on Friday (16 March), appeared on Celebrity Big Brother Late and Live to discuss her time in the house.

They were discussing her argument with fellow contestant Marisha Wallace when Williams jumped to the latter’s defence.

Culculoglu then claimed the edit of the show hadn’t shown her true personality before Odudu was forced to step in and correct her.