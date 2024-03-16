Ekin-Su Culculoglu was booed by the Celebrity Big Brother as was voted out of the house in a surprise double eviction on Friday night (15 March).

The former Love Island star and Levi Roots became the two latest stars to be evicted from the reality show, leaving their fellow housemates in shock.

The pair received the least amount of public votes and left the show after viewers opted to save Louis Walsh, Fern Britton and David Potts.

Ekin-Su, 29, was booed by the crowd as her name was read out by hosts Aj Odudu and Will Best.

In comparison Levi, 65, was greeted with cheers.