Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Going from one reality show to another has left me damaged

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has said she feels “damaged” after jumping from one reality TV show to another.

The 29-year-old opened up about her personal struggles, including the breakdown of her relationship with Love Island partner Davide Sanclimenti during a discussion with Rylan Clark on his latest edition of How To Be In The Spotlight podcast.

Cülcüloğlu said: “I’m owning it. I am damaged. From the whole experience of coming out (of Love Island), my relationship going wrong, not looking after myself and going from one reality show to another (Big Brother).