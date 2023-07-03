Speculation has been fuelled that Italy have offered up its 'Colosseum' for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's upcoming fight.

Adding to the rumours, the Twitter boss even wrote online that there was 'some chance' it could take place there.

The pair agreed to a cage fight following news that Zuckerberg was reportedly setting up a social media platform to rival Twitter.

However, Italy’s Ministry of Culture's Office has so far denied extending the invitation to the 2,000-year-old battle ground to the two billionaires.

Musk has been seen preparing for his debut with the likes of black-belt podcaster Lex Fridman, who is apparently 'impressed' by his form.