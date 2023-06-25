Elton John: All the guest acts invited for bumper Glastonbury set

Pop royalty Elton John has closed off Glastonbury 2023 with a bumper set, inviting a number of guest performers to collaborate on classic songs.

Those who joined the singer-songwriter on the Pyramid stage include Rina Sawayama, Brandon Flowers from The Killers and Steven Sanchez.

Huge crowds were seen during Elton’s two-hour set, in which he performed classic songs such as ‘I’m Still Standing’.

Elton also paid tribute to the late George Michael, on his birthday, by performing a rendition of ‘Candle In The Wind’.