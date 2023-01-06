Elvis impersonators flock to Birmingham for European championships

The European Elvis Championships have drawn the top impersonators of King of Rock and Roll to Birmingham.

This footage shows the scene as the best Elvis tribute acts on the continent gathered at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Friday, 6 January.

After competing throughout the weekend, a winner will then qualify for the Harbor Lights Elvis Festival 2023 in Weston Super Mare.

Eventually, a champion will find themselves competing in Memphis, Tennessee.

