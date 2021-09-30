Eminem announces Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant opening in downtown Detroit

Eminem fans were very excited to hear that the US rapper was making his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant that has featured as a pop-up at some of his shows into a permanent fixture in Detroit.

The rapper announced the move on Monday with the launch of the above video, which quickly got fans of the “Lose Yourself” rapper buzzing as it’s an obvious nod to one of the song’s most famous lyrics.

The menu for the restaurant included – of course – spaghetti, as well pasta with meatballs and something called ‘rabbit balls’, which are apparently the vegan equivalent of the classic dish.