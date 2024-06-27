Emma Roberts says young girls face more ‘nepo baby’ criticism than boys

Emma Roberts has shared her take on the "nepo babies" debate, revealing that she thinks "young girls get it harder."

Speaking to the Table for Two podcast, the Scream Queens star, 33, said she always jokes: "Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby? [His aunt] Rosemary Clooney was an icon.'"

"I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo baby thing. Like, I don’t really see people calling out sons of famous actors," she added.

Emma is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of actor Julia Roberts.