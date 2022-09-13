Emmy Awards 2022: Ben Stiller brings daughter as his date

Ben Stiller brought his daughter as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, 12 September.

The actor, 56, and his 20-year-old daughter Ella, who he shares with wife Christine Taylor, wore matching outfits as they spoke on the red carpet.

Mr Stiller’s show, Severance, was nominated for multiple Emmys, and won two awards for titles design and music composition.

“I’m so proud...It’s, like, my favourite show. I’m obsessed,” Ella said.

