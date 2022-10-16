The English: Emily Blunt ‘loved’ working with ‘freak genius’ director Hugo Blick

Emily Blunt has said that she “loved” working with “freak genius” writer and director Hugo Blick in their upcoming western television drama The English.

The British actress stars in the six-part series set in in 1890s America which explores the unlikely connection between an aristocratic Englishwoman (Blunt) and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, played by Chaske Spencer.

“Hugo is a freak genius as I tell him often. He just has written the most dexterous, complicated, otherworldly script and yet he’s a wonderful director because he doesn’t cling too tightly to his words,” Ms Blunt said.

