English Teacher perform ‘You Blister My Paint’ for Music Box

Up-and-coming Leeds outfit English Teacher perform their song 'You Blister My Paint' for their Music Box session.

The quartet, made up of Lily Fontaine (vocals, rhythm guitar, synth), Douglas Frost (drums), Nicholas Eden (bass) and Lewis Whiting (lead guitar, synth), showcase the swirling soundscape that English Teacher are quickly becoming renowned for. Catch the band on the remainder of their UK tour, as well as on Later... With Jools Holland on 11 November.

