Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry Bambie Thug has said they cried with their team after discovering Israel had qualified for the grand finale on Saturday (11 May).

Eden Golan, Israel’s entry, qualified on Thursday for the final with her song “Hurricane” amid pro-Palestinian protests against the country being included in the event.

Bambie, who uses the pronouns they/them, wore a keffiyeh material, commonly used to suggest pro-Palestinian leanings, and carried Irish flags when they spoke to journalists ahead of the event at Malmo Arena in Sweden.