Highlights from Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Ukraine has won the Eurovision song contest 2022, with the Kalush Orchestra coming out on top with a huge show of support for their song "Stefania". The United Kingdom's Sam Ryder came second place for his performance of “Spaceman”, the UK’s best result in the competition since 1998.

The ballad-heavy competition still saw a strong final of 25 countries, with Spain’s Chanel, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs and Norway’s SubWoolfer all impressing the audience in Turin and watching from around the world. Though Sam Ryder came top of the jury’s vote, the public vote decisively swayed it in Ukraine’s direction.