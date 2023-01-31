Liverpool officially takes over as Eurovision host city

Liverpool has officially begun its run as the host city for Eurovision 2023.

The official keys were handed over by Turin in a ceremony at St George’s Hall on Tuesday, 31 January.

This video shows the Turin mayor, Stefano Lo Russo, and Liverpool mayor, Joanne Anderson, sealing the handover with a handshake.

Anderson said she was "especially proud" to be hosting the event on behalf of last year's winners, Ukraine.

The final will take place on 13 May.

