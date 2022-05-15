Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra thank the world for Eurovision win

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra have thanked voters around the world after they won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday (14 May).

"This victory is very important, especially this year. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Glory to Ukraine," lead singer Oleh Psyuk said.

The group obtained special permission to leave Ukraine during the war to compete in the competition.

The band won with their song "Stefania", which is a combination of rap and Ukrainian folk music, and dedicated their performance to the mothers of Ukraine.

