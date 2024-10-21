Fearne Cotton reveals devastating reason she left BBC Radio 2

Fearne Cotton has revealed her devastating reason for leaving live radio broadcasts in an openly honest and frank interview with presenter Davina McCall.

The former Top of the Pops presenter said she was “on her knees” covering for Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show after two weeks back in 2019.

The 43-year-old explained how her anxiety escalated into panic attacks.

Appearing on Davina McCall’s new podcast, Begin Again with Davina, released this week, Cotton said: “If I was covering for Zoe Ball, knowng I had that I definitely wouldn’t sleep. I’d be up catastrophising all night.

“It got to the point where two weeks in I was on my knees.

“I had to tell the head of Radio 2 I couldn’t do it anymore.