Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:51
Fearne Cotton reveals devastating reason she left BBC Radio 2
Fearne Cotton has revealed her devastating reason for leaving live radio broadcasts in an openly honest and frank interview with presenter Davina McCall.
The former Top of the Pops presenter said she was “on her knees” covering for Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show after two weeks back in 2019.
The 43-year-old explained how her anxiety escalated into panic attacks.
Appearing on Davina McCall’s new podcast, Begin Again with Davina, released this week, Cotton said: “If I was covering for Zoe Ball, knowng I had that I definitely wouldn’t sleep. I’d be up catastrophising all night.
“It got to the point where two weeks in I was on my knees.
“I had to tell the head of Radio 2 I couldn’t do it anymore.
Up next
01:02
Geordie Greig announces Brick by Brick Campaign’s new target
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
10:11
Who will be the next Tory leader?
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
05:52
The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:28
M25 dashcam footage shows horror moment moving lorry sets alight
00:27
Video appears to show North Korean troops at Russian military base
00:32
Flames billow from London tower block as fire crews battle blaze
00:36
Nigel Farage attends court as woman admits throwing milkshake at him
00:19
Chris Hoy makes first TV appearance since revealing terminal cancer
01:45
Serena Williams reveals grapefruit-sized cyst removed from her neck
00:51
Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem
01:08
Harry Redknapp disappointed at England’s decision to appoint Tuchel
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:51
Fearne Cotton reveals devastating reason she left BBC Radio 2
00:35
Watch: Dog effortlessly scales 480ft Great Pyramid of Giza
00:39
Listen: Nick Robinson accidentally mixes up Jeremy Hunt’s surname
00:27