Eminem 'in talks' to headline Glastonbury 2023

Legendary rapper Eminem is said to be in talks to headline next year’s Glastonbury festival.

A source cited by The Sun revealed: ‘Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks. His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival.”

The 49-year-old American rapper has 11 studio albums under his belt, with over 220 million records sold worldwide and ten number one singles in the UK.

