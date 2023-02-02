James Cameron discusses if he would do Titanic differently today

James Cameron has said he “would not change a frame” of his Oscar-winning film Titanic, ahead of the 25th anniversary of its release.

The multi-award winning director said throughout his lengthy career he had learned not to “second guess yourself” and that, given the opportunity, he would “probably make the same damn movie now”.

It comes ahead of a special theatrical re-release of the critically-acclaimed movie, which was first released in 1997 and won 11 Acadamy Awards including Best Picture.

