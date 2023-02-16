The final trailer for Creed III has dropped, offering fans another look into Michael B Jordan’s directorial debut.

In the new teaser, we see Adonis Creed preparing to step back into the ring to face off against his former childhood friend, Damian.

“You’re out there boxing, I need you to start fighting,” Creed is told, as he goes to war with his foe, who is portrayed by Jonathan Majors.

Creed III premieres on 3 March.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.