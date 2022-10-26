Trailer gives glimpse of comedian Billy Eichner starring in upcoming LGBT film Bros

A trailer for the upcoming film Bros gives a glimpse of comedian Billy Eichner starring in the LGBT romantic comedy.

From the producer of Trainwreck and Bridesmaids, as well as the director of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, the movie tells the tale of two men “maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love.”

This trailer also teases performances by Luke MacFarlane, Jim Rash, Guillermo Diaz, Reggie Gavin aka Symone, and Ts Madison.

The R-rated rom-com will hit cinemas across the UK on 28 October.

