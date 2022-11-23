Harrison Ford to be ‘de-aged’ for new Indiana Jones film

Harrison Ford is set to be “de-aged” for the next Indiana Jones film.

The legendary actor, 80, will star in the fifth film of the franchise, which is set in 1944, about eight years after the events in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Ford was 37 when he starred in Indy’s 1981 screen debut.

To achieve the de-ageing result, visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic used new software that combined archive material of the younger Ford with new footage.

