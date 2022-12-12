Daniel Craig reveals why killing off James Bond had to be kept secret from studio

Daniel Craig knew within days of the release of his first James Bond film, Casino Royale, that he wanted the iconic character to be killed off.

The actor also revealed planning for Bond’s death with producer Barbara Broccoli had to be kept secret because studio bosses weren’t keen on the idea.

“If we kill Bond, we can begin again. I think Barbara thought that too,” Craig said.

“But, bless them, the studio - MGM - were like ‘What are you talking about? Are you out of your minds?’ There was reluctance.”

