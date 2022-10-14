New historical war film All Quiet on the Western Front, depicting the horror of the trenches war during World War I, lands in the UK today (14 October).

Produced by Netflix, the German-language film follows 17-year-old Paul (played by Felix Kammerer) joining the Western Front, preparing for the horrors in the trenches and battling to avoid deadly enemy fire whilst covered in blood and mud.

It is adapted from German author Erich Maria Remarque’s eponymous novel and is the third adaption after one in 1930 and a second in 1979.

