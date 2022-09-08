Florence Pugh gushes over Olivia Wilde in resurfaced clip

Florence Pugh can be seen gushing over Olivia Wilde in a resurfaced clip before the rumoured row between the pair during their filming of the newly premiered film, Don’t Worry Darling.

Speaking with Beanie Feldstein on Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, Ms Pugh confessed that she is “completely in love” with the filmmaker.

In reply, Ms Feldstein says that she thinks the pair would be “so drawn to each other” as they are both “fearless.”

A tiff between the women is just one of the whispers of behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling.

Sign up for our newsletters.