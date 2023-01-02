Foo Fighters reveal fate of band following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have released a statement revealing the fate of the band following the death of their iconic drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Emerging from the “most difficult and tragic year,” Dave Grohl’s group announced that they will continue as a band.

However, in the statement, they said they will be a “different band going forward” without Taylor Hawkins.

Addressing fans, they said: “When we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

The drummer passed away in Bogota, Colombia, aged 50 in 2022.

