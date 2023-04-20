Foo Fighters announce first new album since passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have announced a new album, their first since the passing of Taylor Hawkins.

On Wednesday (19 April), the rock band dropped the record’s lead single “Rescued”, marking their first new music since the death of the beloved drummer in March 2022.

The group’s 10-song album also includes records “Under You”, “Hearing Voices”, “But Here We Are”, “The Glass”, “Nothing At All”, Show Me How”, “Beyond Me”, “The Teacher” and “Rest”.

Titled But Here We Are, the album will release this summer.

