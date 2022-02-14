Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have arrived in Fortnite, with the Silk Solic duo now available as skins in battle royale game.

The duo are part of the title's Icon Series and the Silk Sonic Set includes outfits of the pair, alongside accessories based on both members, including the Sound Scepter Pickaxe and Boom Bap Pickaxe.

Their items arrived in store on 11 February and are available to buy with V-Bucks, Fortnite's virtual currency.

In the official Silk Sonic trailer, Mars and .Paak also teased a new in-game radio station.

