Jean-Luc Godard, the revered filmmaker regarded as a giant of the French New Wave movement, has died aged 91.

He was known for directing a run of radical, medium-changing films throughout the 1960s, including Breathless and Alphaville.

Alongside contemporaries such as Éric Rohmer, Jacques Rivette and François Truffaut, Paris-born Godard was a central figure in the Nouvelle Vague, an experimental film movement that emerged in France in the late 1950s.

News of Godard’s death was first reported by the French newspaper Liberation.

