Lisa Kudrow says Friends creators had ‘no business’ writing about people of colour

Friends star Lisa Kudrow said the writers of the hit sitcom had “no business” writing about people of colour while addressing the lack of diversity on the popular 1990s show.

“Well, I feel like it was a show created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college,” the actress who portrayed the character of Phoebe Buffay said.

Adding: “And for shows especially, when it’s going to be a comedy that’s character-driven, you write what you know.

“They have no business writing stories about the experiences of being a person of colour.”

