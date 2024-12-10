Friends star Lisa Kudrow has shared the “odd” comfort she found in Matthew Perry’s death.

The actor died aged 54 on 28 October 2023 from the “acute effects of Ketamine” after taking the drug in unsupervised doses.

An investigation was launched into Perry’s death with three arrests made, including a doctor who has pleaded guilty to supplying the star with the fatal final quantity.

Speaking to the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Kudrow — who played Phoebe alongside Perry’s Chandler — spoke of her relief that Matthew Perry “got to die happy.”