Matthew Perry fans lay tributes outside Friends apartment

Matthew Perry fans left floral tributes outside the Friends “apartment” in New York City on Sunday, 29 October, following the actor’s death aged 54.

The sitcom star became a household name in his role as funnyman Chandler Bing during the show’s 10 seasons.

Well-wishers placed bunches of flowers outside the Little Owl restaurant in Greenwich Village, the filming location for the exterior of the apartment that Chandler shared with Joey Tribbiani that has since become a popular tourist spot thanks to the beloved TV series.