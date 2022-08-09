Game of Thrones’ Iron Throne installed at the Tower of London

The Iron Throne fromGame of Thrones has been installed at the Tower of London, much to the delight of fans of the show.

Former Made in Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Sam Thompson were first to take their seat on the Throne, which

It comes ahead of the London premiere of House of the Dragon, the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, at Leicester Square on 15 August.

The throne will then be taken on tour to other spots in London, as well as Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

