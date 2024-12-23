A teenage road trip for the ages: Why you should see Gasoline Rainbow this Christmas

Jacob Stolworthy is revealing his 2024 picks in his 12 days of Christmas round up and on the tenth day he's picked road trip movie, Gasoline Rainbow.

Directed by the Ross brothers, Gasoline Rainbow follows five Gen Z schoolmates taking a trip along the Pacific coast and is a life-affirming story that will warm the heart this Christmas. It went down a storm on the film festival circuit, with a limited theatrical release meaning that it’s gone a little under the radar.

Watch it now on Mubi.