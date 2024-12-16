First look at Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024 trailer

This is the much-anticipated first look at the trailer for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024.

Released by the BBC on Saturday night (14 December), the trailer centres around the key characters coming together for a weekend.

Fans wondering if Smithy (James Corden) accepted Nessa’s (Ruth Jones) marriage proposal won't have to wait much longer, with the episode due to air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

The trailer does not make it clear whether the couple has since tied the knot.