Gavin & Stacey reveals first-ever footage of Bryn and Jason’s infamous fishing trip

Gavin & Stacey fans have been given the first-ever glimpse of Uncle Bryn and Jason's infamous fishing trip that has been shrouded in mystery since the series aired more than 17 years ago.

The finale aired on Christmas Day with many nods to the show's past including a discussion of what happened that fateful night. However, as is tradition, fans were still left guessing.

But creators James Corden and Ruth Jones didn't leave them completely at a loss, as the first-ever footage of the trip appeared at the end of the documentary Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell.