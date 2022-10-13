Graham Norton gives perfect response to John Cleese’s ‘cancel culture’ complaints

Graham Norton appeared to respond to John Cleese’s complaints of “cancel culture”, suggesting the phrase should be changed to “accountability”.

“In what world are you cancelled? I’m reading your article in a newspaper, or you’re doing interviews about how terrible it is to be cancelled,” the presenter said.

“John Cleese has been very public recently about [it]. It must be very hard to be a man of a certain age, who has been able to say whatever he’s liked for years, and now suddenly, there’s some accountability.”

