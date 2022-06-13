‘Gemma Owen Island’: Susanna Reid calls out focus on Love Island contestant

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid joked about Love Island's apparent focus on the daughter of Michael Owen, branding the show 'Gemma Owen Island.'

The dating show has received criticism for the prominence of 19-year-old dressage rider Gemma in its episodes.

"She's at the heart of every story so far," Reid said.

Gemma was originally coupled up with Liam Llewellyn before recoupling with Davide Sanclimenti and subsequently with Luca Bish.

On Sunday (12 June) Gemma's ex-boyfriend Jacques O'Neill entered the villa.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.