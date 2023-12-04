George Clooney was in good spirits as he attended the London premiere of his forthcoming new film The Boys in the Boat in central London.

The Hollywood star, who has directed the American biographical sports drama, cracked a joke or two as he was asked about the challenges of shooting the new film, which he said is “a nice story the world needs right now”.

He said some of the water scenes made actors including Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner, “work real hard”.

When asked if he was tempted to get in the water for scenes in the film, Clooney said: “No! Are you kidding? I’m 62.”