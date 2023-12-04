Jump to content

George Clooney jokes about age as braves rain for The Boys in the Boat London premiere

00:59

Lucy Leeson | 1701686840

George Clooney jokes about his age as he braves rain for The Boys in the Boat London premiere

George Clooney was in good spirits as he attended the London premiere of his forthcoming new film The Boys in the Boat in central London.

The Hollywood star, who has directed the American biographical sports drama, cracked a joke or two as he was asked about the challenges of shooting the new film, which he said is “a nice story the world needs right now”.

He said some of the water scenes made actors including Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner, “work real hard”.

When asked if he was tempted to get in the water for scenes in the film, Clooney said: “No! Are you kidding? I’m 62.”

01:55

I’m A Celeb campmates moved to tears as they receive letters from home

00:26

Watch: Strictly’s Bobby and Dianne recreate iconic Dirty Dancing lift

01:21

Strictly’s Layton Williams tops leaderboard in ‘stunning’ comeback

02:16

Strictly’s Nigel Harman and Katya Jones embrace after shock exit

03:13

Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box

05:37

Best high street Christmas sandwiches revealed

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

03:35

Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know

14:02

Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

02:26

Italy: Inside the ‘minute of noise’ to stop violence against women

03:39

Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’

04:53

Trapped in the care system

04:07

Anti-migrant protests rock New York

07:42

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

10:49

Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground

04:59

Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:57

Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions

03:37

What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

14:02

Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch

00:49

The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war

01:35

The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series

08:06

Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?

08:47

What are the best Halloween movies of all time?

15:30

Boiling Point’s Ray Panthaki: ‘I was stereotyped as a brown actor’

16:21

Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

03:13

Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box

03:35

Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know

03:39

Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’

03:12

Watch Only the Poets’ stripped-back version of ‘Every God I Pray To’

03:20

Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session

03:40

Jelani Blackman performs ‘Clear’ for Music Box session

03:05

English Teacher perform ‘You Blister My Paint’ for Music Box

11:31

Damian Lewis discusses his move into music

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

33:36

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

01:10

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

44:28

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

00:43

Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’

45:58

Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’

46:53

The power of withdrawing from one-sided friendships

55:16

Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

00:56

Minister doesn’t rule out blocking ‘very high’ BBC licence fee rise

00:29

Mount Marapi spouts thick ash plumes after eruption kills 11 hikers

00:40

Cop28: Pikachu-clad activists call Japan to end fossil fuel financing

00:35

Blyth beach covered in snow as temperatures plunge across the UK

00:30

UK military is flying ‘unarmed and unmanned drones’ over Gaza

01:17

Netanyahu adviser shares what will happen to Gaza when war is over

01:27

Israel representative claims civilian war casualties ‘very low’

00:36

Deer chased through New Jersey school after breaking through window

00:22

Moment Valencia Marathon record broken

01:14

Euro 2024 groups announced with Scotland needing to ‘do homework’

01:15

Postecoglou up for challenge of taking injury-hit Spurs to Man City

01:19

Guardiola urges Man City fans to come to Spurs clash

00:47

Pochettino provides update on Nkunku return ahead of Brighton fixture

00:59

Legia Warsaw fans throw missiles at police in violent Villa Park clash

06:19

Sports Illustrated names NFL icon as 2023 Sportsperson of the Year

01:02

NBA star Doncic takes aim at referees as he responds to flopping fine

00:40

Cop28: Pikachu-clad activists call Japan to end fossil fuel financing

00:34

Angel of the North statue covered in snow as cold snap grips UK

00:30

Cameron defends Britain’s ‘unbelievably strong’ climate record at Cop

00:44

Watch snow blizzard hit Britain’s highest pub The Tan Hill Inn

00:54

Protesters call for veganism to become law as Cop28 begins

00:31

Greenpeace activists block Shell port to ‘make climate polluters pay’

02:44

Japanese volcano spews ash and smoke in spectacular eruption

01:01

Latex-clad Olivia Colman stars in Richard Curtis’s climate change ad

00:46

Ashley Cain on guilt of having new baby after daughter’s death

00:48

Jason Manford criticises panto fans in rant over state of theatre

00:52

Penguins found to nap ‘thousands’ of times a day

00:32

Victoria Beckham films Cruz performing spontaneous London pub gig

01:16

Couple provide festive cheer by using 28,000 bulbs to light up home

00:41

Adorable baby sea lion scuppers rescue by refusing to return to ocean

01:03

Trevor Phillips labels Omid Scobie’s allegations as ‘nonsense’

01:59

The Chase: Shaun Wallace reveals tattoo dedicated to Loose Woman star

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

