Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:42
George Clooney praises ‘selfless’ Joe Biden for dropping out of presidential race
George Clooney has praised Joe Biden for dropping out of the US presidential race.
Speaking at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday (1 September), the Hollywood actor praised Biden for his “selfless act”.
Clooney said: “The person who should be applauded is the President who did the most selfless thing anyone has ever done since George Washington.
“This is a selfless act. It is very hard to let go of power, we know that, we’ve seen it around the world.
“For someone to say there’s a better way forward, all credit goes to him.”
Clooney’s comments were met with applause by Wolf co-star Brad Pitt.
Up next
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:16
President Biden responds to Trump’s Arlington cemetery behavior
00:58
Norwegian princess marries shaman in front of star-studded audience
01:15
Scuffles break out in Tel Aviv between police and protesters
00:59
Boy returns to museum where he broke 3,500-year-old ancient jar
00:26
Erik ten Hag clashes with journalist after 3-0 Liverpool defeat
00:30
Sean Dyche says Everton’s collapse ‘most frustrating’ defeat of career
00:14
Jadon Sancho reveals what Chelsea fans can expect from him this season
01:09
Gary Lineker pays tribute to Sven-Goran Eriksson on Match of the Day
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:57
Brad Pitt goes public with girlfriend at 81st Venice Film Festival
00:59
Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron in new J’Adore Dior campaign
00:45
Nick Grimshaw makes confession after 40th birthday Ibiza trip
00:26
Moment possum pops up out of car hood to shock driver
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32