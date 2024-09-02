George Clooney praises ‘selfless’ Joe Biden for dropping out of presidential race

George Clooney has praised Joe Biden for dropping out of the US presidential race.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday (1 September), the Hollywood actor praised Biden for his “selfless act”.

Clooney said: “The person who should be applauded is the President who did the most selfless thing anyone has ever done since George Washington.

“This is a selfless act. It is very hard to let go of power, we know that, we’ve seen it around the world.

“For someone to say there’s a better way forward, all credit goes to him.”

Clooney’s comments were met with applause by Wolf co-star Brad Pitt.