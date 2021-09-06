Developer Suck Punch Studios has released a new trailer for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, detailing the new multiplayer Rivals mode.

The multiplayer experience sees players competing to complete a set of objectives in the quickest time.

However, it is possible to interact with and affect other player’s runs despite the fact there is no direct PvP gameplay.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is the standalone multiplayer version of the game, which can be purchased separately from the singleplayer title.

Alongside the addition of Rivals mode, the developer is also adding new cosmetic items and Gear Mastery to the PlayStation game.